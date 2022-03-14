Singapore labour market recovery to continue at more gradual pace in 2022: MOM

SINGAPORE - Singapore's labour market recovery is expected to be sustained this year as business activities continue to pick up, although this could be affected by rising uncertainties in the global economic outlook amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The pace of recovery may be more gradual as most significant improvements were already made last year, the 2021 labour market report by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday (March 14) showed. Domestically, the outlook is also uneven across sectors.

Last year, total employment, excluding migrant domestic workers, rebounded by 41,400, after a sharp contraction of 166,600 in 2020.

This was due to stronger resident employment growth, which rose by 71,300 and more than offset the non-resident employment decline of 30,000, the ministry highlighted in the report on Monday (March 14).

In the fourth quarter alone, total employment went up substantially by 47,900 despite the Omicron outbreak. The number of non-resident workers employed grew for the first time in two years with the gradual easing of Covid-19 border curbs on the inflow of foreign labour.

The outlook for the various sectors continues to be uneven.

Barring a sharp slowdown in the global economy, outward-oriented sectors are expected to continue seeing positive growth.

The information and communications and financial and insurance services, in particular, can expect healthy growth, due to robust demand for IT and digital solutions, and credit and payment processing services, said MOM. "This should provide sustained labour demand in these sectors."

Meanwhile, consumer-facing sectors, such as food and beverage services and retail trade, are projected to benefit from the easing of Covid-19 measures as more workers will be needed to support the pick-up in business activities.

On the other hand, recovery for the tourism and aviation-related sectors is expected to be slow "on the account of the gradual loosening of travel restrictions globally, and the nascent recovery in global travel demand", said MOM. "Employment levels in these sectors may take longer to return to pre-Covid-19 levels."