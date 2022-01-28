Singapore's Q4 total employment up despite Omicron; non-resident employment recovers

SINGAPORE - Singapore's labour market continues to recover, with total employment expanding in the last three months of 2021 despite the outbreak of the Omicron variant, as the number of non-resident workers employed grew for the first time in two years.

The unemployment situation also improved, putting Singapore on track for unemployment rates to decline to pre-pandemic levels in the months ahead, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday (Jan 28).

The ministry added: "We expect the labour market to continue to improve in 2022, driven by an overall easing in domestic Covid-19 restrictions and the resumption of international travel. However, recovery to a pre-Covid state continues to be uneven across sectors, and uncertainty remains over the trajectory of the virus."

According to advance estimates released on Friday, total employment for 2021 had rebounded after the sharp contraction the year before. In the fourth quarter alone, total employment excluding migrant domestic workers grew substantially by 47,400.

This was the result of stronger resident employment growth and a smaller non-resident employment decline in 2021,said MOM.

In December, the unemployment situation also continued to improve, although annual rates remained above pre-pandemic levels. Overall unemployment rate fell to 2.4 per cent in December from 2.5 per cent the month before.

The full-year unemployment rate dropped to 2.6 per cent overall, from 3 per cent before. But this is still above pre-Covid levels, the ministry noted.

Retrenchments also stayed low in the fourth quarter, and the number of people laid off in 2021 dropped significantly from 2020 - from 26,110 in 2020 to 7,820 in 2021.

MOM said the majority of layoffs in 2021 were due to reorganisation or restructuring rather than a recession or business downturn.

"Over the year, retrenchments had declined considerably across construction, manufacturing, and services," it said.

The services sector showed the most improvement after a sizeable number of layoffs in 2020 due to the consumer-facing and tourism-related industries bearing the brunt of the pandemic then.

Part of the increase in resident employment reflects seasonal hiring due to the year-end peak period in the food and beverage services and retail sectors, MOM said. Employment grew in these sectors for the first time after consecutive quarters of declines.