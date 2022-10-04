THE BIG STORY

Bringing in global talent can create more jobs for locals, said Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng in Parliament on Monday, in response to questions on how the foreign workforce complements the local talent pipeline. Bringing in complementary global talent has helped to grow the overall pie for Singapore, he added.

Prices of Housing Board resale flats rose at a slower pace of 2.4 per cent in the July to September quarter, compared with 2.8 per cent in the second quarter, according to flash estimates released on Monday. However, analysts said prices are expected to dip in the coming months after the latest cooling measures kicked in on Sept 30.

WORLD

South-east Asia's first high-speed rail, connecting Indonesian capital Jakarta to Bandung, will begin trials in November, with President Joko Widodo expected to invite his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to ride on the China-made bullet train after the Group of 20 summit in Bali on Nov 15 and 16, an Indonesian minister said.

SINGAPORE

Researchers are looking at developing a personalised heat health advisory, targeted at those more vulnerable to heat stress.

These people may face greater challenges as climate change nudges up temperatures.

As part of the Cooling Singapore project, the research initiative will focus on children, those who are not acclimatised to Singapore's weather, and the elderly.

INSIGHT

In a 40-minute-long annexation speech in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin made no mention of Ukraine, but directed all his criticism towards the West, designating it as the implacable and eternal “enemy”. Global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal says it was designed to shut all doors to dialogue and diplomacy.

LIFE

Steps to ease the pain in case of lost luggage

With the surge in post-pandemic trips, more travellers have reported stranded luggage in 2022 compared with 2019. Globetrotters can smooth the journey by taking photos of each bag's contents, which will be handy for insurance claims. Other tips include using a luggage tracker.