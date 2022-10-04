Bringing in global talent creates jobs for locals: Minister

Bringing in global talent can create more jobs for locals, too. It is not a zero-sum game, where foreign hires pick up jobs at the expense of local workers, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Monday.

"Being open, being connected, and bringing in complementary global talent has helped to grow the overall pie for Singapore and (created) more good job opportunities for locals," he said.

He was responding in Parliament to questions filed by six MPs on how the foreign workforce was complementing the local talent pipeline, and how locals were getting fair consideration for jobs.

Ms Jessica Tan (East Coast GRC) asked if there was data to show that Singaporeans were getting "quality jobs" in "key sectors", and Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) sought clarification on Employment Pass (EP) holders in the technology sector.

In response, Dr Tan noted that the fast-growing information and communications technology (ICT) sector accounted for one-fifth of Singapore's EP stock in 2021, up from one-sixth in 2016.

In the same timeframe, the number of locals in professional, managerial, executive and technical (PMET) roles in the sector rose by 34,400.

This, he said, shows that the sector's growth has created more jobs for locals.

A higher proportion of resident workers in PMET roles was seen across the board - it rose from 55 per cent in 2016 to 62 per cent in 2021.

The median income of full-time employed resident workers grew from $4,100 to $4,700 during this period.

Workers' Party MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) asked if a quota for the bottom half of income earners among EP holders could be introduced to encourage employers to hire and train more Singaporeans.

Dr Tan said such a quota would restrict Singapore's ability to compete and would hold back companies here.

Instead, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is ensuring that it brings in quality talent who complement Singapore's workforce via the Complementarity Assessment Framework (Compass).