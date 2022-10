JAKARTA - Chinese President Xi Jinping may be one of the first passengers on South-east Asia's first high-speed rail (HSR) in November when trials of the line begin.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo will invite his Chinese counterpart to ride the China-made bullet train that will connect Jakarta to the West Java capital of Bandung after the Group of 20 summit in Bali on Nov 15 and 16, Indonesian Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi told The Straits Times.