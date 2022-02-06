Fewer graduates tapped traineeship programme last year as economy recovers

SINGAPORE - As the economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, fewer employees are tapping the SGUnited Traineeships Programme, which provides training opportunities for fresh graduates.

At the height of the programme, between June and November in 2020, about 3,900 graduates participated in the scheme.

But during the same period last year, there were about 1,700 trainees, a 55 per cent drop from the year before, said Workforce Singapore (WSG).

The programme was launched in March 2020 to help fresh graduates land jobs amid the weakened demand for skilled workers caused by the pandemic. The Government funds 80 per cent of their allowance.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said last month that as at end-November, about 11,500 graduates have taken up traineeships since the scheme was launched.

"With the economy showing signs of recovery, fewer graduates are participating in the scheme," Mr Tan added.

There were more than 6,500 host organisations in the programme as at November last year, said WSG.

In response to queries on whether the scheme will be extended for another year after its final intake of 2021 graduates in March this year, a WSG spokesman said: "The Ministry of Manpower and WSG will continue to monitor the labour market situation before deciding on future plans."

Mr Lam Yi Young, chief executive of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), told The Sunday Times that the programme has been useful in helping SBF members cope with the manpower situation during the pandemic to build up capabilities for recovery and growth.

SBF said last year that Singapore lost many foreign workers, as they chose to return to their home countries or were retrenched, thus leading to the drop in non-resident employment rates during the pandemic.

The programme also gave fresh graduates practical on-the-job training and experience, added Mr Lam.

According to an SBF survey conducted from July 26 to Oct 1 last year, the proportion of companies that reported being negatively impacted by the pandemic dipped to 32 per cent last year, from 63 per cent in 2020.

The survey polled 1,096 companies across key sectors. About 80 per cent are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), while the rest are large companies.