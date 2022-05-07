Better wages in aviation within 24 months, labour shortage to ease this year: Ng Chee Meng

SINGAPORE - Aviation workers can look forward to better wages and work prospects within the next 12 to 24 months, as the sector picks up momentum, buoyed by the easing of global travel curbs that sought to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) secretary-general Ng Chee Meng expressed his hopes for the rebound of the hard-hit sector to continue during a May Day appreciation event for aviation workers organised by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Saturday (May 7).

Speaking to the media at the sidelines of the event, which was held at a canteen for aviation workers located in Changi Airport, Mr Ng said he was glad that flights have begun to come in with increasing frequency, after a tumultuous two years.

He also said aviation workers now face a "happy problem" arising from the recovery, as they are "somewhat stretched and overworked" amid a labour shortage, which he estimated would take the sector three to six more months to recover from.

Added Mr Ng: "(When) we welcome the return of workers, I think we will have better opportunities for better businesses, and I think the aviation outlook will be so much brighter."

Mr Ng also noted that various support programmes are in place to help workers and position Singapore as an air hub.

For instance, the One AirHub Community support group on messaging application Telegram is an initiative supported by the 10 unions that constitute the aviation and aerospace cluster of the NTUC.

A group of 70 CAAS officers also formed a group called Friends for Aviation to support aviation workers who bore the brunt of stringent safe management measures back in June last year.

In the same month it was formed, the group arranged a donation drive to give ez-link cards worth $50 each to 1,000 aviation front-line workers - especially vulnerable workers like cleaners and trolley handlers - after a Covid-19 cluster was detected at Changi Airport last May.

"We thought we could do something small, (to) just... put together some goodie bags, (and) some activities to bring some cheer to the workers," said Friends For Aviation co-founder Angela Ng, who is also a deputy director in CAAS' aviation industry division.

"They are a bit unseen and unheard but they are very, very critical to the running of the airport," she added.

Ms Ng said the group wishes to continue to bring cheer to fellow airport workers, even as air traffic approaches pre-Covid-19 numbers.

Also at the event were Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Transport and NTUC deputy secretary-general; CAAS chairman Edmund Cheng and the chief executives of Changi Airport Group, dnata, Sats and SIA Engineering Company.

In a statement after the event, CAAS said it is working with aviation companies and unions to ramp up manpower to support the increase in air passenger traffic in the coming months.