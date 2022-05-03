SIA to restore pilots' pay to pre-pandemic levels by next January as air travel returns

SINGAPORE - The basic salaries of Singapore Airlines (SIA) pilots will be gradually restored to pre-Covid-19 levels by January next year as demand for air travel returns with the reopening of borders around the world.

An SIA spokesman confirmed on Tuesday (May 3) that the airline has signed a new agreement with its pilots' union, the Air Line Pilots Association - Singapore (Alpa-S).

Under this agreement, which took effect on April 1, basic salaries of SIA pilots will be progressively restored over a nine-month period ending on Dec 31.

By then, almost three years would have passed since the national carrier had to implement pay cuts and other staff measures to reduce expenditure during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020.

For senior management and board members, however, salary reductions of up to 30 per cent will continue to remain in effect, SIA's spokesman said.

According to an internal circular issued by Captain C. E. Quay, SIA's senior vice-president of flight operations, and Alpa-S president Subramaniam Ramanathan, captains on re-employment contracts have had their pay cut reduced to 26.3 per cent.

Before the new agreement, 50 per cent of their pre-pandemic basic pay was docked.

This will go down to 17.5 per cent from July, and then to 8.8 per cent from October, before basic salaries are fully restored from next January.

For other captains and first officers, the reduction in pay cuts will depend on their salary band. For instance, since April, the pay cut for captains was reduced from between 15 per cent and 18.5 per cent to between 7.5 per cent and 9.8 per cent.

This will go down to between 5 per cent and 6.5 per cent from July, and then down to between 2.5 per cent and 3.3 per cent from October.

The pay cut for first officers was reduced from between 5 per cent and 8.5 per cent to between 2.3 per cent and 4.5 per cent, and will drop every three months until next January.

According to the circular, these pay cuts will also be reduced based on the amount of flight hours pilots clock each month.

For instance, if flying hours increase to more than 65 hours a month by November, the pay cuts will cease with effect from December instead of next January.

In 2020, SIA had initially reached agreements with its unions on varying days of compulsory no-pay leave every month for its pilots, starting from April that year.

This was after the initial Covid-19 outbreak led to a sharp drop in travel demand and forced SIA to ground almost its entire passenger fleet.