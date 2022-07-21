Iswaran hosts Johor Sultan at Woodlands North Terminus for Singapore-Johor RTS

SINGAPORE - Transport Minister S Iswaran hosted Johor's ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar at the Woodlands North terminus site, the Singapore station for the Johor Bahru - Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, on Thursday morning (July 21).

There, they witnessed rock removal using a controlled blasting method. They were also briefed by contractors on bore piling marine works which will set the foundation for the ongoing construction of the RTS Link viaduct.

"I presented (the Sultan) with a memento depicting the architectural features of the viaduct, which symbolise the friendship between both sides, and which His Majesty had a hand in designing," Mr Iswaran said.

"When opened for service in end-2026, the RTS Link will improve connectivity between Singapore and Johor, and further strengthen our ties."

Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, who is on a three-day official visit to Singapore, was accompanied by Menteri Besar of Johor, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, and other state officials.

The RTS Link is a 4-kilometre rail shuttle service between the Singapore terminus at Woodlands North station and the Malaysia terminus at Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru, and is slated to begin passenger service by end-2026.

When it is up and running, up to 10,000 passengers per hour will be able to travel in each direction with a journey time of about five minutes.

Passengers should only need to clear the immigration authorities once at their point of departure. The Land Transport Authority has called the RTS Link a "game changer" that will significantly improve connectivity between the two countries while easing congestion along the Causeway.

The two stations will be connected by a viaduct over the Straits of Johor at a height of 25m and underground tunnels leading to the Woodlands North station on the Singapore side.

Woodlands North station is already being built, and will have three storeys above ground and two basements levels, as well as an underground B3 linkway. This will connect commuters to the Thomson-East Coast Line Woodlands North MRT station.