Is the SG Bonus SMS real? MOF shares tips on how to identify legitimate messages

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has issued an advisory on how to identify whether a text message notification on the SG Bonus is a legitimate one sent by the Government.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Oct 9), the MOF said that those who have registered their mobile number with SingPass would have received an SMS notification informing them of the bonus.

The legitimate text message would have its sender listed as SG-Bonus or SGBonus, and will not ask for any information, said MOF.

In addition, the URL listed in the message will start with https://www.singaporebudget.gov.sg, the ministry added.

Screenshots posted by MOF show two legitimate versions of the notification.

For people who have already signed up for the SG Bonus, the message will inform them that the bonus will be paid by December 2018. It will show the last three digits and the letter in their National Registration Identity Card number.

For those who have yet to sign up for the bonus, the message will have a reminder to sign up by Nov 7 at a specified link. It will also indicate the bonus that the receiver is entitled to and state that the final deadline to sign up is March 31 next year.

The message will similarly show the last three digits and the letter in the receiver's NRIC number

In contrast, a fake message that has been circulating states the sender's name as Gov.sg. The message reads: "SG Bonus for you $200 is available! To take your bonus please confirm your identity here sg-gov.com/?"

The authorities have warned of various bogus text messages recently.

Earlier this month, the police said that bank customers are the latest targets of phishing scams, in which text messages ask users for details to "unlock" their bank account.

In August, the police also issued an advisory warning the public to be wary if they receive SMSes claiming that their loved ones have been kidnapped.