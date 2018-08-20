Police warn public over SMS scam claiming kidnap of loved ones

SINGAPORE - The police have issued an advisory warning the public to be wary if they receive SMSes claiming that their loved ones have been kidnapped.

The text messages also ask for money to be transferred to a bank account to ensure their safety, the police said in a statement on Monday (Aug 20).

One such SMS read: "i kidnap your daughter, if you want your daughter safe. bank in $5000 now... DONT (sic) REPORT POLICE, U REPORT I WILL KILL HER."

The police added that they have received numerous reports from members of the public.

The Straits Times understands there was a surge of about 100 reports on such cases from Monday morning (Aug 20). No details on location were given.

A similar advisory was issued in April by the police.

Should anyone receive such messages, they should adopt the following measures:

- Remain calm and do not transfer any money as instructed by the SMSes;

- Contact your loved one immediately to confirm their safety;

- Do not reply to the SMS. Block and report the number as spam.

To provide information on such cases, call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness