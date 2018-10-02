Bank customers being targeted by phishing text messages: Police

SINGAPORE - Beware of messages asking you for details to "unlock" your bank account.

Bank customers are the latest targets of phishing scams, the police said in a statement on Tuesday morning (Oct 2).

Several reports on text messages targeting such users were received by the police between Sept 27 and 30, the statement said.

Victims were deceived into providing their Internet banking details on phishing websites after responding to the messages.

The messages claimed to be sent by the bank in order to "unlock" their banking accounts.

A new payee was subsequently added to their bank accounts and unauthorised transactions would then be made.

In its statement, the police advised the public to report suspicious transactions to their bank immediately, and to take precautions such as verifying with the bank and refraining from giving details like usernames and passwords if they receive such phishing messages.

Related Story Anyone can be a victim: Easy to fall prey to scams

Related Story Tips to avoid being scammed

Related Story Phone or online ads offering loans are best ignored

The police added that secure websites typically have addresses that start with a "https" instead of "http" and are encrypted to protect user details.

Members of the public can report such scams at the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

More information on scams is available through the police's anti-scam helpline at 1800-722-6688 or at www.scamalert.sg.