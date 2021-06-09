All staff at Four Leaves bakery in Ion Orchard quarantined; outlet closed temporarily

SINGAPORE - All staff at the Four Leaves outlet in Ion Orchard have been quarantined, and the outlet has been closed temporarily, after a retail assistant working there was confirmed as a Covid-19 case here on Tuesday (June 8).

A professional disinfection company was engaged to conduct deep cleaning and disinfection at the outlet on Monday, the bakery chain's senior manager, Mr Koji Tanabe, said in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that the outlet has been closed since Tuesday till further notice as a precautionary measure.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) had said on Tuesday that the infected staff member is a 35-year-old Malaysian woman.

She developed a fever, cough, sore throat and runny nose last Saturday but did not seek medical treatment until Monday, when she visited a general practitioner.

She was immediately isolated when her antigen rapid test result came back positive for Covid-19. Her polymerase chain reaction test result also came back positive on the same day.

From the MOH statement, it appears that the woman had been working at the Ion Orchard outlet on June 3, 4, 5 and 6, as the location and dates appear under the ministry's list of public places that community cases have been to while infectious.

Mr Tanabe said that the employee had also been to the Four Leaves outlet in AMK Hub for training on May 23, after which she worked at the Ion outlet.

He said MOH had informed the company that there was no need to quarantine the AMK Hub outlet staff as more than 14 days had passed prior to the woman's positive test.

The staff will be placed under phone surveillance instead and may be swabbed if necessary.

Four Leaves decided to stop operations at its AMK Hub outlet on Wednesday and have the outlet deep-cleaned and disinfected, Mr Tanabe added.

"As an additional precautionary measure, we will also arrange for all AMK Hub staff to go for swab tests," he said.

Dr Rayner Tan, postdoctoral fellow at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said that customers should not be worried about transmission via food as there is no evidence currently to suggest that the virus can be transmitted via food and food packaging.



Closed Four Leaves outlet at Ion Orchard, on June 9, 2021. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



"While Covid-19 may be transmitted through established pathways such as droplets or contaminated surfaces, the risks of transmission through contaminated surfaces on food and food packaging, if any, is dramatically reduced by existing food and beverage industry standards," he said.

Retail assistants and bakers are required to adhere to certain minimum standards of food safety when working at food retail outlets - such as covering displayed food items, regular hand-washing, cleaning of premises, proper use of gloves and, now amid the pandemic, mandatory wearing of masks, he said.

When asked about risk of transmission from a customer-facing role like a retail assistant, he said that the risk is much lower because of how transient the contact is. Additionally, food handlers also have to adhere to hygiene practices.

"Regardless, customers should monitor their health," said Dr Tan.