Ukraine warns of new Russian offensive; Sweden, Finland move closer to joining Nato

KYIV/WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Ukraine said Russia has started creating a military strike force aimed at President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rih, as Nato moved closer to the most significant expansion of the alliance in decades as it responds to the invasion of Ukraine.

The US Senate and the Italian parliament both approved on Wednesday (Aug 3) Finland and Sweden's accession to the 30-member North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato). Under Nato membership, which must be ratified by all 30 member states, an attack on one member is an attack against all.

"This historic vote sends an important signal of the sustained, bipartisan US commitment to Nato, and to ensuring our Alliance is prepared to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow," US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, has repeatedly warned Finland and Sweden against joining Nato.

Nato's 30 allies signed the accession protocol last month, allowing them to join the US-led nuclear-armed alliance once its members ratify the decision. Ratification could take up to a year.

Ukraine on Wednesday dismissed suggestions by former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder that Russia wanted a "negotiated solution" to the five-month war and said any dialogue would be contingent on a Russian ceasefire and withdrawal of its troops. Tentative attempts at peace talks in March went nowhere.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Thursday that Ukraine is seeking an opportunity to speak "directly" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help end the war.

In an interview with SCMP, Zelensky urged China to use its political and economic influence over Russia to bring an end to the fighting. "It's a very powerful state. It's a powerful economy ... So (it) can politically, economically influence Russia. And China is (also a) permanent member of the UN Security Council," the report quoted Zelensky as saying.

New southern offensive

On the battleground, Russian forces are engaged in considerable military activity, firing from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in several parts of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its update on Thursday.

Earlier, Ukraine had warned that Moscow could be preparing new offensive operations in southern Ukraine.

Dmytro Zhyvytsky, governor of Sumy region on the border with Russia, said three towns had been shelled by Russian forces on Wednesday, with a total of 55 missiles fired.

There were no injuries, but homes and commercial premises were damaged. He said eight artillery shells hit residential parts of Krasnopilska community.

Mayor Yevhen Yevtushenko of Nikopol, to the west of Zaporizhzhia in central Ukraine, said on his Telegram channel that his city had been shelled overnight.