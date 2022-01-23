Inter-faith prayer session held near canal where two boys were found dead

SINGAPORE - An inter-faith prayer session was held near a canal along Greenridge Crescent on Sunday morning (Jan 23), where two 11-year-old boys were found dead.

Representatives from six religious organisations - including Imam Mohd Idris from Al-Huda Mosque, Venerable Rui Zhen from Beeh Low See Temple and Father Francis Lim from the Church of St Ignatius - prayed near the large canal in Upper Bukit Timah where the bodies were found on Friday night.

About 20 residents and Ms Sim Ann, an MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, were also present.

During the opening of the session, she said: "Even if we do not know them personally, their untimely demise is heartbreaking, especially to those of us who are parents ourselves. It is an unthinkable loss.

"This is why, after consulting neighbourhood volunteers, we have decided to organise an inter-faith prayer session here - so that we may each, in our own way, wish peace upon the souls of the departed."

The father of the boys was arrested late on Saturday for his suspected involvement in their deaths.

He will be charged with murder on Monday.

Ms Sim told The Straits Times that following the incident, the constituency team has been looking at details of residents who have approached them for help to see if any household fits the description of what has been reported so far about the family.

The search has turned up nothing so far.