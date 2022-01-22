Bodies of two 11-year-old boys found in Upper Bukit Timah playground

SINGAPORE - Two children were found dead at Greenridge Crescent Playground in Toh Yi, Upper Bukit Timah, on Friday evening (Jan 21).

The police received a call for assistance on Friday at about 6.25pm by a man at a playground along Greenridge Crescent, they said in a statement on Saturday (Jan 22).

When officers arrived at the scene, the man’s two 11-year-old sons were found lying motionless near the playground and were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Police investigations into the case of unnatural death of the two boys are ongoing.

When The Straits Times arrived at the playground at about noon on Saturday, there were two police vehicles parked along Greenridge Crescent and officers in plain clothes were spotted speaking to residents around the Eng Kong estate.