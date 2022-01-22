Father arrested after twin boys found dead in Upper Bukit Timah canal, to be charged with murder

SINGAPORE - The father of twin boys who were found dead near a playground in Upper Bukit Timah on Friday (Jan 21) evening was arrested late on Saturday for his suspected involvement in their deaths.

The police said in a statement at 11.15pm on Saturday that the 48-year-old man will be charged with murder on Monday.

The 11-year-old twins, Ethan and Ashton Yap, were said to have special needs and are believed to be students of a school in the Eng Kong estate area.

Earlier on Saturday, the police said it had received a call at about 6.25 pm on Friday from a man asking for help at a playground along Greenridge Crescent.

When officers arrived, the man’s two sons were found lying motionless in the vicinity of the playground. They were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

It is understood the bodies were found in a large and deep canal which cuts across the playground in a corner of the quiet and leafy private housing estate of terrace and semi-detached houses.

When The Straits Times visited the area at noon on Saturday, police officers were seen speaking to residents.

Officers from the Gurkha contingent were spotted walking inside the canal, a segment of which was littered with what appeared to be cushions, and combing the forested area behind the playground.