Infectious Covid-19 patients visited Jurong West wet market and Jurong Point FairPrice Xtra

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) has named the wet market at Block 963 Jurong West Street 91 and the FairPrice Xtra at Jurong Point as public places visited by people with Covid-19 for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

It added these two spots to Jurong Point's FairPrice outlet and Shokutsu Ten Japanese Food Street on the list that was first provided on Monday (May 25).

A confirmed case visited the wet market on May 24 from 6am to 8am. An active case also visited the Jurong Point FairPrice Xtra on the same day from 1pm to 2pm.

Members of the public who were at these locations during those periods should monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit and see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms, MOH said.

The ministry said that an asymptomatic and currently unlinked Singaporean pre-school centre employee was among the 383 new coronavirus cases reported.

The 30-year-old woman was among two community cases confirmed on Tuesday. The other case is a work permit holder who works at an institute of higher learning (IHL).

MOH said that both were picked up through proactive screening, but it did not name the pre-school and IHL.

The remaining 381 cases are migrant workers living in dormitories, taking Singapore's total to 32,343.

With 706 new cases discharged on Tuesday, a total of 16,435 patients have fully recovered from the disease, or more than half of 32,343 Covid-19 positive patients in Singapore.

As of Tuesday, 585 remain in hospital, including eight in intensive care unit. A total of 15,291 are in community facilities.

The ministry had said earlier on Tuesday that the lower number of cases is partly due to fewer tests being conducted. This is believed to be because of the public holiday.

There were no new clusters for the third successive day.

The average number of new daily community cases has risen in recent days, with MOH partly attributing this to active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff.

This has increased from four two weeks ago to seven in the past week, while the number of unlinked community cases has remained stable at two per day for the last two weeks.

Twenty-three people have died from Covid-19 complications here, while nine who tested positive have died from other causes.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 5.5 million people. Some 347,000 have died.