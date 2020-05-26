383 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 Singaporean or PR

SINGAPORE - A total of 383 new coronavirus cases have been preliminarily confirmed on Tuesday (May 26), including one Singaporean or permanent resident.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the lower number of cases is partly due to fewer tests being conducted.

The bulk of the remaining cases are foreign workers living in dormitories.

The new cases take Singapore's total to 32,343.

More details will be released later on Tuesday, MOH said.

On Monday, MOH named Jurong Point's FairPrice outlet and Shokutsu Ten Japanese Food Street in the same mall as public places visited by people with Covid-19 for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

It was the first time the ministry provided a list of such places, including the specific times the infectious patients were there.

MOH said people who were at these locations during those periods should monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit and see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms.

The list states that a confirmed case visited the FairPrice outlet last Wednesday from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Last Thursday, a confirmed case also visited the Shokutsu Ten Japanese Food Street @ Jurong Point from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

The locations will be removed from the list if no new cases linked to these places emerge within two weeks, which is the length of one incubation period.

More locations may be added on a day-to-day basis when they have been confirmed to have been visited by active community cases.

There were 344 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Monday, with the lower number of cases partly due to fewer tests being conducted.

The new cases comprised 338 migrant workers staying in dorms, two work permit holders, one permanent resident and three Singaporeans.

Of the community cases reported, three were picked up during the screening of pre-school staff. One of them is a 25-year-old pre-school employee who went to work at Learning Vision @ NUHS in Lower Kent Ridge Road, while the other two had not gone to work recently.

There were no new clusters for a second consecutive day.

With 862 more cases discharged on Monday, 49 per cent, or 15,729, of the total Covid-19 patients in Singapore have fully recovered from the disease.

The average number of new daily community cases has risen in recent days, with MOH partly attributing this to active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff.

This has increased from four two weeks ago to seven in the past week, while the number of unlinked community cases has remained stable at two per day for the last two weeks.

Twenty-three people have died from Covid-19 complications here, while nine who tested positive have died from other causes.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 5.5 million people. Some 347,000 have died.