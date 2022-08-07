Hundreds watch Red Lions free-fall display in Ghim Moh after earlier bad weather postponement

SINGAPORE - Dressed in red and white, residents cheered, clapped and waved national flags as the Red Lions descended from the sky onto an open field during a free-fall display in Ghim Moh on Sunday (Aug 7).

The Red Lions jumped out of a C-130 aircraft from a height of about 1,800m and landed gracefully on their feet at a heartland National Day event, which is part of efforts to bring National Day Parade (NDP) celebrations to neighbourhoods.

After the display, long queues formed as spectators flocked to take photos with the seven parachutists who are part of the Singapore Armed Forces commando formation.

The longest queue formed in front of Third Warrant Officer (3WO) Sandy Wong, who was participating in her first NDP.

She said unlike in the airbase, where they land on clear grass patches, the free-fall jump in the heartland is more challenging.

"In the heartland, there are trees and buildings, and we have to consider the wind conditions," she said. "So during the flight, there were a lot of things going through my mind."

3WO Wong said she was disappointed when bad weather hampered the jump in the morning but was relieved there was a second chance in the evening.

"At least our efforts will not go to waste," she said, adding that they had rehearsed a lot for the performance.

Despite puddles from the heavy rain earlier, photographers, couples, families - some with prams and wheelchairs - showed up in droves.

Freelancer Foo Siang Hwee, who was with his wife and two sons, said August is a month of celebration for the family because his boys, aged four and six, are obsessed with National Day festivities, while the couple's wedding anniversary falls on Aug 8.

His children had woken up at 7am to catch the Red Lions display in Bishan, but the family missed the jump while taking cover from the drizzle. They were ecstatic to find out they had another chance to catch it in Ghim Moh in the evening.

The 46-year-old, who has never successfully balloted for NDP tickets, said: "I think it's good to get everyone involved with the heartland stuff, especially for those who can't get to the floating platform."