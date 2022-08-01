3 female Red Lions parachutists to perform in NDP celebrations for the first time

SINGAPORE - For the first time, three women Red Lions parachutists will perform free fall jumps as part of the National Day Parade (NDP) celebrations this year.

First-timers Third Warrant Officer (3WO) Shirley Wong and 3WO Sandy Wong will make heartland jumps at Bishan and Ghim Moh on Aug 7, as part of a team of seven parachutists at each site.

Second Warrant Officer (2WO) Shirley Ng, who is taking part in her fourth NDP, will be landing at The Float @ Marina Bay on Aug 9 in the crowd favourite segment, as the ninth of 10 jumpers.

The NDP will be the first full-scale parade since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with a capacity crowd of about 25,000 people expected on Aug 9.

Speaking to the media at Pasir Ris Camp on Saturday (July 30), 3WO Sandy Wong said she and her colleagues felt honoured to be part of this year's National Day celebrations.

"The Red Lions jump is one of Singaporeans' favourite segments, and together we hope to bring cheers and best wishes for Singapore," she said.

All three women declined to reveal their ages.

3WO Shirley Wong said she joined the parachuting team to overcome her fear of heights.

"Initially it was difficult, because I would feel anxious. But after making more jumps, I started to focus more on the training and execution and applied the skills learnt, slowly overcoming my fear."

The three women are also parachute riggers in the commando formation.

At the jump rehearsal in Ghim Moh last Thursday (July 28), team lead Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Chong Boon Heng, 46, told the media: "By bringing the Red Lions to the heartland, it brings us closer to fellow Singaporeans and allows us to celebrate together."