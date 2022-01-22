How did Singapore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story

Before even the first case of Covid-19 was detected in Singapore, a multi-ministry task force was in place to steer the nation through the pandemic.

But this sometimes required a larger government approach, such as when dormitories had to be locked down.

And as the virus continued to evolve, strategies pinned to the hope of vaccination had to change, says a new book by Straits Times Press. What will solidarity look like in the future?

'Whatever we tell you is whatever we know': Gan Kim Yong on the Covid-19 task force's approach