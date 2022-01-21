'Till today, we have no closure': Trials of Covid-19 survivors, pain of bereaved captured in new book

SINGAPORE - To lie in hospital for nearly six months, medically die and come back to life, and still struggle with debilitating side effects over a year later. To be unable to hold the hand of your beloved grandmother in her final moments, or to have questions around your father's death remain unanswered.

The experiences of individuals who were either infected or bereaved by the Covid-19 disease are captured in a new book chronicling Singapore's fight against the pandemic. In This Together: Singapore's Covid-19 Story recounts some of the human toll it exacted, in addition to relating how the battle was fought on many fronts by policymakers, government agencies, health and front-line workers and businesses.

As at Wednesday (Jan 19), about two years since the first case emerged in the city-state, there have been more than 296,000 infections and 844 deaths.

In the book, Mr Efendi Abdul Rahman, 45, tells of how he narrowly escaped being part of the latter statistic.

Lying in an intensive care unit (ICU) after contracting the coronavirus in May 2020, his heart stopped beating for two minutes and he had to be revived through cardiopulmonary resuscitation and drugs.

The former security officer had arrived so gravely ill that doctors put him on a ventilator in an induced coma for 11 days. For two months, he was fed through a tube and could not talk because of the incision in his windpipe that helped him breathe. He was hospitalised for 83 days during which his weight went from 106kg to 69kg.

As at December last year, he was still weak, tired easily and needed a wheelchair to get around. As he has been unable to return to work, his family of nine relies on the income of his eldest son, aged 24, instead.

Bangladeshi migrant worker Raju Sarker, 40, spent five months in hospital - half of it sedated in the ICU - after catching Covid-19 in February 2020. Though reunited with his wife and young son back home in Bangladesh, he still cannot exert himself, and his dreams of owning his own shop have been put on hold for now.