What's News: July 28, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

HDB resale flat prices up

Resale prices of Housing Board flats went up for the first time in nine quarters and more resale flats were sold in the second quarter of the year. Although the figures sparked hopes of a bottoming out of the public housing market, analysts said it was too soon to talk about a recovery.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Khan wins amid EU concerns

Pakistan's former ruling party conceded defeat to cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan in the country's disputed election, which European Union monitors have said had not been fought on a level playing field.The EU Election Observation Mission added that staff do not always follow the procedures in vote counting.

WORLD

Managing the China factor

Recent discussions on Asean's future tend to linger on how China leans on certain member countries to make decisions by the consensus-based bloc favourable to Beijing. Cambodia is often accused of being in China's pocket, but it says it is careful with how it uses loans and grants and will not be manipulated.

WORLD

Polls trial run for Turnbull

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is looking for a strong showing for his Liberal-National coalition in special by-elections held in Australia this weekend, as he looks to bolster his leadership ahead of a nationwide election to be held within a year.

OPINION

Closing the inequality gap

To reduce inequality in Singapore, curb foreign worker numbers that depress local wages, support small and medium-sized enterprises so they can raise

wages for locals, and tax high-earners more, says corporate strategy and international business professor Linda Lim.

HOME

Ex-RSAF engineer gets jail

Former Republic of Singapore Air Force engineer Rajkumar Padmanathan, 49, who cheated the Government over contracts worth more than $1.8 million, was sentenced to a total of two years, one month and six weeks' jail after pleading guilty to 19 charges.

HOME

Taxi firm buys 1,200 hybrids

Cab company ComfortDelGro Corp will buy up to 1,200 petrol-electric Hyundai Ioniq Hybrids, to be delivered next year as part of the taxi industry's move away from diesel . Last week, ComfortDelGro put two fully electric Hyundai cabs on the road.

BUSINESS

More ICT training programmes

Enterprise software company SAP has signed an agreement with SkillsFuture Singapore and the five polytechnics to launch programmes geared towards training mid-career professionals and polytechnic graduates in information and communications technology skills.

SPORT

La Roja still good: Mendieta

Spain suffered a last-16 exit at the Russia World Cup but former La Roja midfielder Gaizka Mendieta said there is no cause for alarm.

He believes the sudden sacking of national coach Julen Lopetegui and teams defending deep were factors in their demise, but the class of 2018 was better than the team who crashed out at the group stage of the 2014 World Cup as defending champions.



PHOTO: ZOLENE TAN ZHUO LING



LIFE

Former racer's favourite car

Local motor sports veteran Brian Francis Whillock has owned a Porsche 911 GT3 for 11 years, which is nicknamed Silver Flash because of its colour and speed.

He loves how its engine sounds at high revs and even the way the tyres rumble.

VIDEO

Newest culinary stars

Meet the people behind the five restaurants that were awarded their first Michelin star at the launch of this year's edition of Michelin Guide Singapore. http://str.sg/oAH9

VIDEO

Money tips when overseas

Our Money Hacks hosts and their guest look at ways to stretch your dollar further when travelling overseas. http://str.sg/oAX3