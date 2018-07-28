What's News: July 28, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS
Resale prices of Housing Board flats went up for the first time in nine quarters and more resale flats were sold in the second quarter of the year. Although the figures sparked hopes of a bottoming out of the public housing market, analysts said it was too soon to talk about a recovery.
TOP OF THE NEWS
Pakistan's former ruling party conceded defeat to cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan in the country's disputed election, which European Union monitors have said had not been fought on a level playing field.The EU Election Observation Mission added that staff do not always follow the procedures in vote counting.
WORLD
Recent discussions on Asean's future tend to linger on how China leans on certain member countries to make decisions by the consensus-based bloc favourable to Beijing. Cambodia is often accused of being in China's pocket, but it says it is careful with how it uses loans and grants and will not be manipulated.
WORLD
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is looking for a strong showing for his Liberal-National coalition in special by-elections held in Australia this weekend, as he looks to bolster his leadership ahead of a nationwide election to be held within a year.
OPINION
To reduce inequality in Singapore, curb foreign worker numbers that depress local wages, support small and medium-sized enterprises so they can raise
wages for locals, and tax high-earners more, says corporate strategy and international business professor Linda Lim.
HOME
Former Republic of Singapore Air Force engineer Rajkumar Padmanathan, 49, who cheated the Government over contracts worth more than $1.8 million, was sentenced to a total of two years, one month and six weeks' jail after pleading guilty to 19 charges.
HOME
Cab company ComfortDelGro Corp will buy up to 1,200 petrol-electric Hyundai Ioniq Hybrids, to be delivered next year as part of the taxi industry's move away from diesel . Last week, ComfortDelGro put two fully electric Hyundai cabs on the road.
BUSINESS
Enterprise software company SAP has signed an agreement with SkillsFuture Singapore and the five polytechnics to launch programmes geared towards training mid-career professionals and polytechnic graduates in information and communications technology skills.
SPORT
Spain suffered a last-16 exit at the Russia World Cup but former La Roja midfielder Gaizka Mendieta said there is no cause for alarm.
He believes the sudden sacking of national coach Julen Lopetegui and teams defending deep were factors in their demise, but the class of 2018 was better than the team who crashed out at the group stage of the 2014 World Cup as defending champions.
LIFE
Local motor sports veteran Brian Francis Whillock has owned a Porsche 911 GT3 for 11 years, which is nicknamed Silver Flash because of its colour and speed.
He loves how its engine sounds at high revs and even the way the tyres rumble.
VIDEO
Newest culinary stars
Meet the people behind the five restaurants that were awarded their first Michelin star at the launch of this year's edition of Michelin Guide Singapore. http://str.sg/oAH9
VIDEO
Money tips when overseas
Our Money Hacks hosts and their guest look at ways to stretch your dollar further when travelling overseas. http://str.sg/oAX3