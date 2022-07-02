Sers flat owners in Ang Mo Kio welcome new 50-year lease option for replacement units

SINGAPORE - Some owners of flats undergoing the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) in Ang Mo Kio said they will likely take up a new rehousing option for a replacement flat on a shorter 50-year lease.

It is one of two new rehousing options introduced on Saturday (July 2) by the Housing Board to provide more options that meet the different needs of Sers flat owners.

Sers flat owners in Ang Mo Kio will be the first to get these options.

Technician Ghazali Abdul Rahman, 60, told The Straits Times that the new option will allow him to move into his new flat when he is set to retire in 2027 with some cash in hand.

He is considering a four-room replacement unit as it is just slightly smaller than his current three-room corner unit, but getting one with a 99-year lease would have left him owing an estimated $40,000 for his new home.

Residents of Blocks 562 to 565 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 were told on Saturday that they could take a three-room or larger flat at the replacement site on a shorter 50-year lease, if the new flat is able to last the owners until they are 95.

Alternatively, they can opt for the lease buyback scheme at the existing Sers flat if they are aged 65 and over.

This is the first time that the HDB is offering four-room flats on a shorter lease.

The new options come after residents had raised concerns about having to shell out as much as $100,000 in cash for similarly sized replacement units.

Mr Ghazali, who occupies a 13th-floor unit with his wife, said he thinks the option of taking the 50-year lease is reasonable and the one which he is most likely to consider.

Similarly, retired writer Pauline Dawn Loh, 65, said she is happy about the HDB's swift response to residents' concerns.

She said: "It would have been very difficult for us to bridge the gap in the prices between the old flats and the new flats."

Ms Loh, who lives with her husband who is also a retired writer, said the price difference between their current 82 sq m corner three-room flat and a slightly smaller 80 sq m four-room flat in the new block is estimated to be about $80,000.