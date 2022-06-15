Some Ang Mo Kio residents dismayed by top-up for similar-sized Sers replacement units; HDB exploring options

SINGAPORE - When part-time hairdresser Janice Ong learnt in April that her Ang Mo Kio Housing Board block was among the four picked for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers), she thought she would be getting a brand-new flat with little to no extra money out of her pocket.

So it came as a shock to the 54-year-old when she realised that she might have to fork out more than $100,000, if she were to pick a similar-sized four-room flat at the Sers replacement site.

"I thought I could live here for the rest of my life, but now that I've just finished paying for the flat, they want me to pay another $100,000," said Madam Ong, who moved into the flat at Block 562 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 around six years ago with her husband. Their two daughters and a son-in-law lives with them.

Seven other residents - all above 50 years old - that The Straits Times interviewed were dismayed at having to fork out more money to buy a similar-sized replacement unit.

The HDB announced in April that four HDB blocks - Blocks 562 to 565 in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 - had been selected under Sers, a scheme aimed at rejuvenating older estates.

Completed in 1979, flats in these four blocks comprise mainly three- and four-room units. The 606 households affected by the government acquisition have been offered replacement flats with a fresh 99-year lease at Ang Mo Kio Drive, next to ITE College Central.

On Wednesday (June 15), HDB said it was aware of some residents who were concerned about having to top up money in order to buy a larger-sized replacement flat that is closer to the size of their existing units.

"We understand these concerns, especially from seniors who have informed us that they do not need the fresh 99-year lease that comes with the new replacement flats. We are looking at the residents' feedback and will continue to explore options to assist these families," said HDB, without elaborating on what these options are.

Under Sers, affected owners can opt to buy replacement flats with a fresh lease or sell their Sers flats with the rehousing benefits on the open market.

Professor Sing Tien Foo, director of the Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies at the National University of Singapore, said a possible solution could be for the HDB to bundle the Lease Buyback Scheme in the replacement flats for Sers owners who do not require the fresh 99-year lease.

The scheme allows seniors aged 65 and above to sell back a portion of their lease to the HDB to receive a stream of income in their retirement years, while continuing to live in their flats.

"For the seniors, they can perhaps buy a replacement flat on a 40-year lease and the remaining 59 years will be taken care of by HDB, so they don't have to fret about taking a loan or forking out money," said Prof Sing.