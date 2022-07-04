Nearly all 540 Ang Mo Kio Sers residents need not top up for new flats if they take up 50-year lease

SINGAPORE - Nearly all of the 540 Ang Mo Kio residents aged 45 years and above will not have to top up any money to move into a similarly-sized replacement flat if they opt for a 50-year lease, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

He gave this update on residents affected by the Ang Mo Kio Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) in response to Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin (Ang Mo Kio GRC), who had raised the issue in her adjournment motion on Monday (July 4).

The 50-year lease option is one of two new rehousing options announced by the Housing Board on Saturday to address concerns raised by Ang Mo Kio Sers owners about having to fork out cash for similar-sized units at the designated replacement site next to ITE College Central.

On Monday, Mr Lee said HDB introduced these options in recognition of the challenges faced by older residents.

"To some of them, a brand new 99-year term may be less important than a similar-sized flat in a familiar locality," said Mr Lee.

"A 50-year lease would be more affordable and with a lease term around the same as the balance lease of their current flat," he said, adding that the option would provide them with a home for life until the age of 95.

The HDB will offer affected residents at Blocks 562 to 565 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 three-room or larger flats at the replacement sites on a 50-year lease, if the new flat is able to last the owners until they are 95.

It will also offer the lease buyback scheme to Sers flat owners aged 65 and over, who can then buy a short-lease replacement flat after that.

Both options will apply to all future Sers projects, and to flat owners of Blocks 212 to 218 Marsiling Crescent/Lane whose flats will be acquired for the expansion of Woodlands Checkpoint.

Mr Lee said the two additional options are an extension of existing measures to meet the needs of seniors, such as the two-room flexi scheme and the lease buyback scheme.

"Looking ahead, the flats involved in future Sers exercises are likely to be older with shorter remaining terms and such needs may arise too," he noted.

HDB has said that only about 5 per cent of all HDB flats are suitable for redevelopment under Sers, and most of these projects with high redevelopment potential have already been selected.