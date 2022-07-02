New rehousing options for owners of Sers flats, starting with those in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE - Two new rehousing options under the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) will be introduced to provide more choices that meet the different needs of residents.

The first to be able to use these options will be the owners of Sers flats in Ang Mo Kio, in a move which addresses their concerns about having to fork out cash for similar-sized replacement units.

The Housing Board said on Saturday (July 2) it will offer affected residents at Blocks 562 to 565 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 three-room or larger flats at the replacement sites on a 50-year lease, if the new flat is able to last the owners until they are 95.

This is the first time that HDB is offering four-room flats on a shorter lease.

There are currently two HDB schemes – the two-room flexi scheme and the Fresh Start Housing Scheme – that already offer leases shorter than 99 years, with conditions.

For the second new rehousing option, HDB will offer the lease buyback scheme to Sers flat owners aged 65 and over. They can then buy a short-lease replacement flat after that, HDB said.

Under the lease buyback scheme, flat owners can keep a lease that will cover them and their spouse till they are at least 95 years old, and sell the tail end of the lease to HDB.

These two additional rehousing options will also be extended to flat owners of Blocks 212 to 218 Marsiling Crescent/Lane whose flats were announced for acquisition for the redevelopment and extension of Woodlands Checkpoint, HDB said.

National Development Mnister Desmond Lee, who was seen speaking to residents in the affected blocks in Ang Mo Kio on Saturday, said in a Facebook post: “These additional options are offered with our seniors in mind – to allow them to continue to have a home-for-life after Sers and live in new flats in a familiar environment, while addressing their concern of topping up for a replacement flat of comparable type or size.”