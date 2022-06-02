Less demand for Bukit Merah, Queenstown BTO projects; most first-timers to get chance to book flats

SINGAPORE - Most first-time applicants who applied for the Bukit Merah and Queenstown Build-To-Order (BTO) projects are likely to get a queue number to pick a flat.

Both projects, which come under the prime location public housing (PLH) model, saw less demand compared with previous PLH projects.

As at 5pm on Thursday (June 2), three first-time applicants are vying for each of the 1,226 four-room flats at the Bukit Merah Ridge BTO project.

At Ghim Moh Ascent BTO project, located in the mature estate of Queenstown, 2.7 first-time applicants are vying for each of the 671 four-room flats.

In contrast, more than five first-time applicants were vying for each of the 680 four-room flats on offer in the Rochor BTO project - the first to fall under the PLH model - launched last November.

Competition was even stiffer for the second PLH project in Kallang/Whampoa that was launched in February - King George's Heights - as close to 11 first-time applicants were vying for each of the 294 available four-room flats.

Most of the first-time applicants in the latest projects are likely to be issued a queue number as the Housing Board issues three times more queue numbers than the flat supply, in anticipation of applicants who will drop out during the flat selection process.

This means that if a BTO project has 1,000 available units, up to 3,000 applicants will be issued a queue number.

Both the Bukit Merah and Queenstown BTO projects come under the PLH model, which means owners are subject to a 10-year minimum occupation period and a 6 per cent subsidy clawback clause when they sell their home on the open market for the first time.

At least 95 per cent of the flat supply in mature estates is set aside for first-time applicants.

Those with queue numbers for this BTO launch are then scheduled to book their flats in person at the HDB Hub in Toa Payoh between July this year and April next year.

The dropout rate of each BTO sales exercise averages around 40 per cent. These are applicants who could book a flat but decided not to do so.

However, the Rochor BTO project had a lower dropout rate of 20 per cent, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee last week.