HDB launches second BTO project under prime location model in Kallang/Whampoa

SINGAPORE - A total of 3,953 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats were launched for sale by the Housing Board on Thursday (Feb 17), including 398 units in Kallang/Whampoa - the second project under the prime location public housing (PLH) model - which comes with a 6 per cent subsidy clawback clause upon their resale.

The units are spread across six housing projects in four estates, in the first sales exercise of the year.

The project under the PLH model - King George's Heights - comes with stricter buying and selling conditions.

It comprises three-room and four-room flats housed in one block with two wings of 33 and 47 storeys. Bounded by King George's Avenue, Syed Alwi Road and Rochor Canal, the site is within a six-minute walk of the first PLH project in Rochor launched in November last year.

Prices start from $353,000, without grants, for a three-room flat, and $488,000 for a four-room flat.

Buyers will have to wait an estimated 59 months - just under five years - for these flats, as the project is estimated to be completed in the third quarter of 2027.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the waiting time for a standard BTO flat was about three to four years.

Owners of the Kallang/Whampoa flats will have to pay 6 per cent of the resale price or valuation, whichever is higher, to HDB when they sell their home on the open market for the first time. The subsidy clawback applies to only the first resale transaction and does not apply to subsequent resales.

This also means that owners who choose not to sell their flats will not get their subsidies clawed back.