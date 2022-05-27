HDB launches over 4,500 BTO flats, including in Bukit Merah, Queenstown under prime location model

SINGAPORE - A total of 4,583 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats were launched for sale by the Housing Board on Friday (May 27), including two projects in Bukit Merah and Queenstown under the prime location public housing (PLH) model which comes with a 6 per cent subsidy clawback clause upon their resale.

The units are spread across five housing projects in five estates, in the second sales exercise for the year.

In addition, another 1,952 flats were on offer in this year's first Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) scheme.

In total, 6,535 new flats were launched on Friday.

Both the Bukit Merah and Queenstown BTO projects under the PLH model come with stricter buying and selling conditions.

In the mature estate of Bukit Merah, Bukit Merah Ridge offers 1,669 three-room and four-room flats across five blocks, ranging from 29 to 48 storeys.

The project is bounded by Henderson, Tiong Bahru and Lower Delta roads. Future residents will be served by both Redhill and Tiong Bahru MRT stations.

Prices range from $377,000 to $509,000, without grants, for a three-room flat, and $540,000 to $737,000 for a four-room flat.

Prices are slightly lower than those in last November's Rochor BTO project, which is also under the PLH model. Prices start from $409,000 for a three-room flat and $582,000 for a four-room flat.

Buyers of the Bukit Merah flats will have to wait about 60 months - around five years - for these flats, as the project is estimated to be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

In the mature estate of Queenstown, a total of 867 three-room and four-room flats across four blocks are on offer at Ghim Moh Ascent.

The site sits along Ghim Moh Road, next to Buona Vista MRT station.