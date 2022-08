SINGAPORE - Ang Mo Kio residents affected by the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) will now have the option of applying for a new flat in the same estate.

In an upcoming Build-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise this month (August), up to 10 per cent of the flats offered at Central Weave @ Ang Mo Kio BTO project will be set aside for priority allocation for eligible households. This includes residents affected by Sers.