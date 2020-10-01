Home Team NS Khatib Clubhouse opens its doors

Home Team NS has opened its latest clubhouse in Khatib, with new facilities that can be enjoyed by both Home Team operationally ready national servicemen and members of the public alike.

The location in Yishun is a five-storey, 21,000 sq m complex that is home to Adventure HQ, a four-storey indoor hub that is heaven for adrenaline junkies.

It has 10 stations, including a ninja-warrior-style obstacle course, speed-climbing walls and rappelling aerial installations.

The clubhouse also boasts a 14m indoor slide, one of the longest in Singapore, a fully equipped gym with a 300-person capacity and an Olympic-size swimming pool.