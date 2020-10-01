Train like a superhero at Home Team NS clubhouse

For people who have always wanted to train like a Marvel superhero, there is now a place for that.

At the new Home Team NS Clubhouse in Khatib, one can work out like Captain America and Iron Man in a four-storey complex that has a mid-air obstacle course, rappelling and speed-climbing stations, and ninja-warrior-style circuit training.

The 21,000 sq m clubhouse also boasts a 14m indoor slide, one of the longest in Singapore, and a fully equipped gym with a 300-person capacity.

The clubhouse is home to Adventure HQ, an indoor hub complete with mid-air aerial installations such as a roll glider, rock climbing walls, sensory adventure trails and rope courses.

Also in the works is TactSim, a player-versus-player airsoft arena designed as a tactical simulator.

This is to help Home Team operationally ready national servicemen improve their marksmanship, as well as decision-making and leadership skills in an urban environment through gameplay.

The Khatib clubhouse is the fifth Home Team NS clubhouse to open in Singapore. There are four other locations in Balestier, Bukit Batok, Chinatown and Tampines. Two other clubhouses in Bedok and Tengah are set to open from 2022.

"The opening of the Home Team NS Khatib Clubhouse is very timely, given that we are also celebrating our 15th anniversary this year," said Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.

Associate Professor Faishal, who is also president of Home Team NS, added that it has "come a long way" since its inception in 2005.

Home Team NS chief executive Agnes Eu said the club was designed and purpose-built for environmental sustainability, to cater to the needs of current and future generations of the Home Team NS community.

For example, the clubhouse comes with energy-efficient features, such as charging stations for electric cars and smart lighting controls. About 1,370 sq m of solar photovoltaic panels are housed on the rooftop, while a rainwater-harvesting system will help significantly with water conservation.

An Olympic-size swimming pool is also outfitted with a filtration system that sanitises the water without the need for chemicals like chlorine, while reducing the water required for cleaning by around 30 per cent.

"By introducing unique experiences supported by eco-conscious technology, we aim to inspire new benchmarks for how clubhouses operate in terms of design, facilities and offerings," Ms Eu said.

Other facilities include a ballroom that can hold 600 guests and a Peranakan-themed indoor playground for children under 12, complete with a ball pit and climbing slide tunnels.

Safe distancing measures such as capacity limits, as well as stepped-up hygiene practices, will be in place at the Home Team NS Khatib Clubhouse until further notice.

Home Team NS members can download the Home Team NS mobile app to check crowd levels and make bookings accordingly.

Clubhouse facilities are also open to members of the public.

Rates and opening hours can be found on www.hometeamns.sg/khatib/