Travellers set for traffic jams to JB; crowds pack city amid school holidays in S'pore and Malaysia

SINGAPORE - Malaysian dentist Afeeqah Abdul Majeed is preparing for her journey home to Johor Bahru from Singapore on Monday, and she is expecting heavy traffic on the Causeway.

Ms Afeeqah, 28, who is in Singapore visiting family, said: "I usually arrive home in Johor Baru in less than two hours by bus, but I am mentally preparing that clearing immigration will take three to four hours.

"So, I'll make sure I charge my phone and bring a portable charger because I need to remain contactable."

On Aug 31, Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said delays are expected on the Causeway or Second Link to Malaysia during the school holidays from Sept 2 to Sept 11, as the volume of road traffic moving across the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints is gradually returning to pre-Covid-19 levels.

ICA also said travellers should be prepared to experience heavy traffic and adjust their travel plans to avoid being caught in traffic congestion.

Ms Afeeqah and her two younger brothers spent the past two days in Singapore visiting their parents, who work here. The siblings visit them thrice a month.

Her youngest brother, Mr Umran Abdul Majeed, 25, a university student, said he is not too worried about the delays because he believes timing is everything.

He said: "I use this mobile app called Beat the Jam to track the peak of the traffic jam, especially during the school holidays.

"Although we cannot predict what will happen, it is a good gauge... And we usually travel very early in the morning or very late at night, after 10pm or midnight."

The Star, an English-language newspaper in Malaysia, reported on Sunday that Malaysian schools are also currently on their week-long break, which ends on Sept 10 or 11, depending on the states, coinciding with Singapore schools' term break.

The newspaper reported large crowds in Johor Bahru over this past weekend, with several areas in the city experiencing traffic congestion as people made a beeline for popular food outlets.

Ms Alice Chan, the owner of a hotel, said at least 80 per cent of its rooms are occupied, adding that the hotel has been busy almost all weekends since the reopening of the Singapore-Malaysia land borders in April, reported The Star.

Ms Chan said crowds over this past weekend have been larger than usual due to the school holidays on both sides of the Causeway.

"Apart from Singaporean visitors, we are also getting travellers from other states, such as Sabah and Sarawak," she said.