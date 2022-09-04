Malaysia-S'pore border congestion: Johor Bahru abuzz with school holiday crowds

JOHOR BAHRU - The start of the school holidays in both Malaysia and Singapore has seen massive crowds in Johor Bahru, with several areas in the southern Malaysian city experiencing traffic congestion over the weekend.

At the Johor Causeway on Saturday morning, scores of cars were seen entering the state from Singapore.

The downtown area here was abuzz with people making a beeline for popular food outlets.

Marketing and communications manager of a hotel here, Ms Keyin Tay, said the hotel is expected to be fully booked from this weekend until the next when the holiday season ends.

"We have been seeing bookings increasing week by week, especially on weekends, with most of them coming from Singapore.

"Weekends that coincide with the school holidays typically draw more crowds and we are almost fully booked this weekend.

"We expect the number to continue to go up until the end of the school holidays," she told The Star.

Malaysian schools are currently on their week-long term two break, which ends on Sept 10 or 11, depending on the states.

This coincides with the September term break for schools in Singapore from Sept 3 to Sept 11 this year.

One of the owners of another hotel here, Ms Alice Chan, said at least 80 per cent of its rooms are occupied.

She added that the hotel has been having busy weekends almost every week since the reopening of the borders in April.

"This has really helped us to recover after suffering major losses in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic," she added.

Ms Chan said for this weekend, the crowds are larger than usual due to the school holidays on both sides of the Causeway.

"Apart from Singaporean visitors, however, we are also getting travellers from other states such as Sabah and Sarawak," she said.