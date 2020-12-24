Zam Zam Restaurant fined a second time for flouting Covid-19 measures; S'poreans reminded to stay vigilant

SINGAPORE- The authorities will not hesitate to take strong enforcement action against those that flout safe management measures, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said on Thursday (Dec 24).

With the year-end festive period in full swing, the ministry said: "We must not become complacent and must continue to remain vigilant; otherwise, our individual and collective sacrifices over the past year will be in vain."

Over the weekend from Dec 18 to 19, 16 food and beverage (F&B) outlets and 36 individuals were fined for breaching safe management measures.

They include Marche Movenpick in Raffles City Shopping Centre, Seoul Good at 50 Punggol East and Circuit Breaker Restro Bar at 53 Chander Road.

Zam Zam Restaurant in North Bridge Road was also caught for the second time.

Fifteen of the outlets were fined $1,000, but the repeat offender, Zam Zam, was fined $2,000.

The individuals were fined $300 each.

MSE stressed that diners must keep to a maximum group size of five at F&B outlets, and that people from different tables and groups should not intermingle.

Large groups should not be split into multiple tables and outlets are not allowed to accept such reservations, unless all members are from the same household.

People should also avoid visiting malls, supermarkets, post offices and stadiums at peak hours, MSE added. They can check the Space Out website before heading out, to find out if their destination is crowded.

They should also wear masks properly at all times, without removing the masks for product testing, for instance. Different groups should also ensure at least 1m spacing between them.

Those who want to visit beaches at Sentosa on weekends and public holidays need to reserve entry slots online, up to five days before their visit.

Before heading to gardens, parks or nature reserves managed by the National Parks Board (NParks), they can also check the Safe Distance @ Parks portal for the latest updates.

Some gardens, parks, beaches and facilities such as car parks managed by NParks may be closed temporarily in order to ensure safe distancing.

Those celebrating the holidays at home are allowed to have only five visitors per household.

MSE said: "While many may wish to meet up with family and friends, or visit popular areas for shopping or dining out, we urge everyone to avoid visiting in large groups and to adhere to the prevailing safe management measures."

It added that safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers will be deployed across the island, and that people should cooperate with them.

"A resurgence of infections as seen in other countries would have devastating effects on lives and livelihoods in Singapore. The cooperation of individuals and businesses will help to safeguard public health, while allowing businesses to remain open," it said.

"Together, our collective efforts will determine if we can successfully make the transition to phase three and to a new normal."

F&B outlets fined:

1. Marche Movenpick in Raffles City Shopping Centre

2. Tasty Loong, ORTO, 81 Lor Chencharu

3. BKK Bistro and Bar, ORTO, 81 Lor Chencharu

4. Big Fish Small Fish, 50 Punggol East

5. Seoul Good, 50 Punggol East

6. Beastro LLP, 50 Punggol East

7. Madya Cuisines, 50 Punggol East

8. Kin Kao Mai Thai Restaurant, 50 Punggol East

9. D' Rubinah, 10 Tebing Lane

10. Mei Heong Yuen, 67 Temple Street

11. Circuit Breaker Restro Bar, 53 Chander Road

12. Club Peaches in Concorde Hotel

13. Fish & Co. in Paragon

14. Miss G's Grill & Bar, 44 Pekin Street

15. Zam Zam Restaurant, 697-699 North Bridge Road (second offence)

16. Gin Khao Bistro, 31 Ocean Way