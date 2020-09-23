Sentosa to require visitors to make online booking for entry to beaches during peak periods from Oct 17

SINGAPORE - Fun seekers heading to the beaches in Sentosa will now have to make bookings ahead of their visit to better facilitate Covid-19 safe management measures.

From Oct 17, people who want to visit the beaches during peak periods, including weekends and public holidays, will have to make reservations first.

The booking system will be trialled for an initial period of three months for Tanjong, Palawan and Siloso beaches, said Sentosa Development Corporation in a statement on Wednesday (Sept 23).

It added that crowds have been observed at these sites during peak periods.

The three beaches have also been segmented into a total of seven zones, each with a capacity limit of between 100 and 350 to allow for safe distancing.

Guests may pre-book their entry up to seven days before their intended beach visits, subject to capacity limits. For its initial roll-out, the reservation system will begin accepting bookings from Oct 10, for visits commencing Oct 17.

Bookings can be made at this website.

Guests may choose from two times lots to visit - the morning period (8am to 1pm), or afternoon (2pm to 7pm).

They may make reservations for up to five people in each booking and will receive an e-mail confirming their selected beach zone and time slot.

On the day of visit, guests should approach the beach entry kiosk of their selected zone, and present their confirmation e-mail for verification.



They will be issued wristbands for admission and may access the selected beach zone at any point during the reserved time slot.

Fifteen beach courts across Tanjong, Palawan and Siloso beaches will also be made available for booking for guests who wish to play court-based games such as beach volleyball.

In addition, "safety rings" have progressively been put in place on Sentosa's beaches, indicating spots where small groups of up to five may gather.



"Safety rings" placed on beaches. PHOTO: SENTOSA



Groups should keep within the demarcated area and observe a minimum safe distance of 1m from other groups and guests.

Sentosa Development Corporation chief executive Thien Kwee Eng said: "The launch of a reservation-only beach entry during peak periods will help us ensure that Sentosa remains safe for all guests and staff as we welcome more guests back to our diverse and exciting array of leisure offerings.

"We also seek the cooperation of our guests to continue being socially responsible so that Sentosa continues to be a place where all visitors will have an enjoyable experience."