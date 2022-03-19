Group that represents 2,500 doctors will ensure feedback on new healthcare scheme conveyed to MOH

SINGAPORE - The College of Family Physicians Singapore (CFPS) will work closely with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and general practitioners (GPs) to work out the details of the Healthier SG initiative and make sure any concerns doctors have are presented to the ministry.

Announced by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung during the debate on his ministry's budget, part of the initiative will see residents paired with a family doctor to promote preventive healthcare, a move welcomed by doctors and patients alike.