Good to pair doctors with patients but challenges will need to be addressed: GPs

Doctors said the scheme would help patients stay healthier and allow doctors to tailor the best advice for patients. PHOTO: ST FILE
Health Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - It makes sense for family doctors to be paired with Singapore residents, but operational challenges must first be addressed for the push towards preventative healthcare to work, general practitioners (GPs) said.

Among a multitude of reasons cited, the doctors said the scheme would help patients stay healthier, allow doctors to tailor the best advice for patients, and shift the focus to catching diseases in their early stages rather than treating full-blown chronic diseases and their complications later on.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top