Uncertainty of Covid-19 situation should not hold S'pore back from easing restrictions: Experts

SINGAPORE - The Covid-19 situation remains uncertain and recurrent waves of infection could happen in the future, but this should not mean that Singapore should hold back completely from easing its pandemic curbs, said experts on a panel on Tuesday (March 15).

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, and his fellow panellists acknowledged the possibility that the relaxing of measures may need to be reversed at some point should a new variant or a new wave of infections emerge.

"But we shouldn't be in a limbo state to say that we will not ease any of our measures because there's this uncertainty that's still out there," Prof Teo said.

He was speaking at a discussion titled Covid-19 Restrictions: When Can They Be Eased Further. It was held at SPH Studios in Toa Payoh and moderated by The Straits Times' senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

Communicating clearly to the public over what measures can be relaxed, what cannot be, and what are those that may have to be brought back in the case of a resurgence in cases, "is just as important in deciding whether to ease or not to ease", Prof Teo said.

Another panellist, Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases consultant at the National University Hospital, brought up the question of what the endgame could be for Singapore in dealing with the pandemic and how the country is going to get there.

"I think the endgame is relative normality because it'll be a circulating virus, we're getting exposed, we protect the vulnerable. I think that's just how it has to be," he said.

There will be some behavioural changes, Prof Fisher noted, adding: "I think the behavioural changes will be in symptoms, I don't think it'll be cool to go to work coughing and spluttering and sneezing any more, I think that there just won't be tolerance for that."

Other topics discussed at the panel included the strain on the healthcare system and how testing requirements for travel could change.

Singapore's streamlined Covid-19 measures came into effect on Tuesday, including adjusting the maximum number of visitors to households to five at any one time, from five unique visitors a day.

The multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 has said that Singapore will be able to take the next step in easing its measures when the pandemic situation here improves and healthcare capacity permits.

The Republic reported 9,042 new Covid-19 cases as at noon on Monday, with the weekly infection growth rate at 0.84. The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

About 1,310 patients are currently in hospital.

About 95 per cent of the eligible population in Singapore have completed their full vaccination regimen, and 70 per cent of the total population have received their booster shot.