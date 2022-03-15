Venues adjust to streamlining of Covid-19 measures but some remain cautious

SINGAPORE - From Tuesday (March 15), safe distancing is not mandatory in places, such as supermarkets and malls, where patrons and workers continue to wear masks.

But shoppers at supermarket chain FairPrice will find that the familiar markings on the floor to space out the checkout lines have not been removed.

FairPrice is sticking to the safe distancing measures even though it is not required to do so.

"FairPrice is maintaining existing safe management measures to encourage safe social practices on our premises. Nonetheless, we continue to monitor the ever-evolving situation," said a spokesman.

Under streamlined measures which kicked in on Tuesday, safe distancing is encouraged but not compulsory for mask-on activities such as grocery shopping, attending worship sessions and visiting Singapore's parks.

Social distancing markers at common spaces in parks, like those in shelters at East Coast Park, have been removed.

Camping sites and barbecue pits managed by the National Parks Board (NParks) will also be reopened from Friday, subject to bookings, said Mr Chia Seng Jiang, group director for parks at NParks.

Nonetheless, he encouraged campers and barbecue pit users to observe safe management measures, such as wearing a mask except when engaging in strenuous exercise or consuming food, drink or medication, as well as observing a safe distance of at least 1m from other visitors.

Meanwhile, booking is no longer required to visit Tanjong, Palawan and Siloso beaches at Sentosa for entry or to use the beach courts there on weekends and public holidays.

"Guests can therefore enjoy Sentosa's beaches daily without bookings," said Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) in a statement on Monday, adding that safety rings will remain at the beaches, indicating spots where groups of up to five may gather.

"While it is not mandatory for our guests to use the safety rings, they serve as a visual marker to encourage safe distancing," said an SDC spokesman.

"To avoid overcrowding at any area on the beaches, beachgoers may be directed to another area if necessary."