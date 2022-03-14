S'pore's new Covid-19 cases continue to fall below 10,000; weekly infection rate lowest since Jan 1

SINGAPORE - The number of daily Covid-19 cases continued to fall below 10,000 for the second time in about a month, with 9,042 total cases reported on Monday (March 14).

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate also remained below one on Monday, dropping to 0.84, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

This is the lowest since Jan 1 this year, and down from 0.87 on Sunday.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one indicates the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were also 1,310 hospitalisations as at noon on Monday. This is down from Sunday's figure of 9,701 infections and 1,348 hospitalisations.

This is the 13th consecutive day the weekly infection rate has dipped below one since March 2.