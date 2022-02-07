Those who caught Covid-19 say they had mild flu-like symptoms

SINGAPORE - With the highly contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19 spreading through the community here, it seems that everywhere you look, there is someone who knows another person who has caught the coronavirus.

While it has become harder to avoid the virus due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, many of those infected have developed just mild flu-like symptoms, though unpleasant.

A check with 12 people who got infected in the past two months showed that just one person lost her sense of smell and taste for a while. Some of them did not even know they had caught Covid-19 until they tested positive for it.

Experts have warned that the sheer number of Omicron-fuelled Covid-19 cases can still overwhelm health systems.

Nevertheless, many people now appear a lot less fearful, as it becomes clear that the Omicron variant - while more transmissible - causes less severe disease compared with the Delta variant.

A 34-year-old male executive who had a sore throat and tested positive for Covid-19 at home said he simply took some lozenges and paracetamol. He did not see a general practitioner (GP).

Sore throat was a symptom for 11 of the 12 people The Straits Times (ST) spoke to. One person did not have any symptoms. Other common symptoms include fever, cough and headache.

Mr Marcus Chua, who is 28 and self-employed, said his throat hurt a lot, especially when he coughed. He also had a blocked nose, phlegm, headache, fatigue and no appetite - symptoms which he said took days to appear.

A few others told ST that their illness was not initially picked up by an antigen rapid test (ART). These tests may not be able to pick up the virus when the viral load in a person's body is very low early in the infection.

In mid-January, Mr Chua had come into contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid-19. At first, the daily ARTs that he did all turned out negative, he said.

A 25-year-old female business executive also had the same experience. She suspected she had Covid-19 because she felt unwell after sharing weights with an unmasked person at the gym who later tested positive for Covid-19.

But the ARTs that she did initially, and another ART done at a GP clinic, were all negative. "The doctor even reassured me that I didn't have Covid-19," she said.

After consulting her overseas friends, she said, she did a throat swab using an ART kit. The result was positive and she proceeded to self-isolate.