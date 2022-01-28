Nearly 200 cases of more infectious Omicron subvariant in Singapore

SINGAPORE - A total of 48 local cases and 150 imported cases in Singapore have been confirmed to have had the BA.2 Omicron sub-lineage as at Tuesday (Jan 25).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (Jan 28) that the health authorities in Denmark have disclosed their findings that BA.2 is more infectious that BA.1, but with no significant difference in clinical outcomes.

An MOH spokesman said in response to media queries: "We will need further data and study to fully understand the implications for severity, immunity and transmissibility of BA.2."

The BA.1 lineage currently accounts for 98 per cent of all cases globally but in Denmark has been pushed aside by BA.2, which became the dominant strain in the second week of January.

The UK Health Security Agency has designated BA.2 a variant under investigation.

Denmark's top infectious disease authority, Statens Serum Institut, said preliminary calculations suggest BA.2 could be 1.5 times more infectious than BA.1.