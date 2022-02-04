New local Covid-19 cases in Singapore triple to 13,046; 6 more deaths reported

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Singapore now stands at 379,681. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - The number of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore has tripled, with 13,046 cases reported as at noon on Friday (Feb 4).

There were 4,087 cases reported on Thursday.

Of the new local cases on Friday, 10,312 were identified by antigen rapid tests. They were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and are of low risk.

The other 2,734 local cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction tests, said the Ministry of Health in its daily virus update on its website.

There were 162 imported cases - all travellers entering Singapore. Six more people died of Covid-19.

There were 998 hospitalised Covid-19 cases as at Friday, up from 932 the day before. Of Friday's cases, 96 required oxygen support, while 15 were in the intensive care unit.

The weekly infection growth rate stood at 1.39 on Friday, up from the 1.23 reported the previous day.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Singapore now stands at 379,681, with 866 deaths.

About 92 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 59 per cent of the total population have received a vaccine booster shot.

See the full update from MOH here.

More On This Topic
More Covid-19 patients requesting MCs, despite guidelines showing no need for one
MOH investigating death of 103-year-old who was wrongly given 4th jab
Related Stories
S'pore approves Pfizer's Paxlovid pill for Covid-19 treatment; first batches to arrive this month
Omicron variant can survive up to 21 hours on skin: Study
China's mRNA vaccine triggers immune response in 95% of recipients in first stage of trial
Hong Kong researchers discover oral drug combination that could treat Covid-19
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
Pfizer CEO sees annual Covid-19 vaccine rather than frequent boosters
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story
Why are men more likely to die of Covid-19? It's complicated
S'pore man infected with 2 Covid-19 variants in 8 months
Cypriot scientist says findings showing Deltacron Covid-19 variant isn't error

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top