S'pore reports 16,165 new Covid-19 cases with 1,450 patients in hospital

SINGAPORE - Daily new Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in Singapore fell on Thursday (March 10), with 16,165 new cases and 1,450 people hospitalised.

There were 17,051 infections and 1,513 people hospitalised on Wednesday.

The number of new daily cases is lower than on March 3, when the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 18,162 new Covid-19 cases.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one at 0.93, said MOH in its nightly update on Thursday.

This is the ninth day in a row that the weekly infection rate has dipped below one since March 2.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.