Singapore reports 17,051 new Covid-19 cases with 1,513 patients hospitalised

SINGAPORE - Daily new Covid-19 infections in Singapore fell on Wednesday (March 9), with 17,051 new cases, compared with 22,201 infections on Tuesday.

But the number of people hospitalised rose to 1,513 on Wednesday, from 1,499 on Tuesday.

The number of new daily cases is lower than that reported last Wednesday (March 2), when the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 19,159 new Covid-19 cases.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one at 0.94, said MOH in its nightly update.

This is the eighth day in a row that the weekly infection rate has dipped below one since March 2.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.