Budget debate: Omicron wave in Singapore has peaked and is subsiding, says Ong Ye Kung

Speaking in Parliament during the debate on his ministry's budget, Mr Ong said the ministry has "been doing whatever we can" to help healthcare workers, such as ensuring there is enough Personal Protective Equipment, giving them priority when vaccines arrived, and moving patients, "as many patients as possible" to facilities outside of hospitals.

Dr Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Health, spoke of how GP clinics, as well as hospitals and healthcare workers, are still under pressure caused by the Omicron wave.

Much of this pressure comes from people who remain unvaccinated.

He said: "Three per cent of our adult population who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 25 per cent of ICU cases and deaths."

Against this, people who have received their booster shots are 33 times less likely than those who are not fully vaccinated, to die from Covid-19.

Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures (VDS) have been put in place to protect this group of people who remain unvaccinated, or have not been fully vaccinated, while allowing the rest of the population to resume more social and economic activities, he said.

This is why it is currently not appropriate to lift existing measures, Dr Janil told NCMP Mr Leong Mun Wai, adding: "Once the Omicron wave has subsided, we will be in a better position to ease our Safe Management Measures further."