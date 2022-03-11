S'pore reports 15,345 new Covid-19 cases with 1,396 patients in hospital

SINGAPORE - Daily new Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in Singapore fell on Friday (March 11), with 15,345 new cases and 1,396 people hospitalised.

There were 16,165 infections and 1,450 people hospitalised on Thursday.

The number of new daily cases is lower than last Friday's (March 4), when the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 17,564 new Covid-19 cases.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one at 0.92, said MOH in its nightly update on Friday.

This is the 10th day in a row that the weekly infection rate has dipped below one since March 2.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.